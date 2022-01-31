Jefferson Award Winner Shares Passion for Playing Guitar

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) - Dean Olson has been playing guitar for 52 years. He said by age 10 he was hooked.
"The second time that the Beatles were on the Ed Sullivan show. I turned to my Dad and said that's what I want to do," said Olson.
But like most artists starting out, he learned that it wasn't an easy way to make a living.
"I went back to college and got my engineering degree so then I worked as an engineer for a number of years," said Olson.
But that didn't last long either because Dean's guitar kept calling him back.
"Once you get into it, you can't get away from it. It will draw you back in," said Olson.
Dean played around town, performing at different venues including Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem. In the Fall of 2013, he went from performing in the church praise band to teaching those anxious to learn how to play.
"It was somebody just had the idea and a few of the younger members of the church had said I'd kind of like to learn how to play the guitar. It wasn't even my idea. It was another person's idea and he talked me into it. And it started and it just grew," said Olson.
Eight kids showed up to the first class. While some didn't come back, others were hooked just like Dean was.
The kids who now have a hobby and a constructive outlet are going on to do bigger things, good things that started off with simply learning to strum a guitar.
"It's not volunteering it's more of a passion." said Olson.