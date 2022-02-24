La Crosse County Medical Examiner warns of increase in overdose cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl said that his office is looking into a number of overdose cases that have occurred in the past eight days.
He said that some of the cases have resulted in death.
Candahl sent out an advisory statement to the public on Wednesday afternoon specifically for family members or friends who have addictions.
The statement said he wanted them to be more informed and more alert to potential overdosing events.
It goes on to say, "This information is to allow them to plan for, and potentially have additional safety measures in place, to assist those with addiction and potential(ly) other(s) who may participate, or come into contact, with those using these dangerous, illicit substances."
According to Candahl, the recent rise in overdoses in 2022 puts the county on track for approximately 50 overdoses this year.
"Last year, we were on pace to set a record and it kind of leveled off at the end of the year," Candahl said. "This year, we're having an alarming numbers because we're already looking at nine to ten overdose investigations and we're just coming to the end of February."
He added that if numbers dropped down to two overdoses a month for the remainder of the year, it would show that counteractive measures are working.
Fentanyl-laced drugs are one of the factors seen in overdose cases in the area.