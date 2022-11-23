Webb telescope looking back in time

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) It's the largest and most powerful telescope ever built according to NASA.
The James Webb telescope, named for a NASA administrator, launched into space December 25, 2021.
Its mission will last up to 10 years.
We have seen a lot of incredible images from the telescope. but we asked Arthur McDonald what he sees.
McDonald is the 2015 Nobel Prize winner in physics.
He says, from the perspective of those who are interested in how the universe has evolved, James Webb, with its added sensitivity, brings an interesting aspect to that study.
One way to think about it is that the people analyzing the images Webb is providing are looking at the very first formation of structure in the universe. They're learning information, previously inaccessible.
You may know, McDonald won the Nobel Prize for his work with small particles called neutrinos... proving the particles had mass.
According to the Nobel Prize organization, the standard model used by physicists was based on neutrinos lacking mass.
So, that model required revision after McDonald's study.