Body Found in Black River on La Crosse's northside

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police say a body has been recovered from the Black River on the northside.
Recue teams were called to the area near Black River Beach around 4:00 pm after a 911 call said footsteps were found leading to a hole in the ice but none going back to shore
Captain Avrie Schott says police aren't releasing the identity of the person.
"Obviously officers and investigators are working diligently to identify the community member that has been found today because this is someone's family member and we want to make notifications of that," said Schott.
Police say the deceased is not Hamud Faal, the La Crosse man reported missing earlier this week.