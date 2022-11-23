Expect more traffic when traveling for Thanksgiving

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- Minnesota State Patrol is reminding people to expect more traffic on the highways as they travel through the holiday weekend.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, more traffic can mean slower traffic. Planning a safe trip includes drivers being flexible with their schedules.
"It may take a little longer to where you're going and, of course, always buckle up and eliminate distractions while you're driving," Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson said.
He added that this year, troopers and officers are participating in a campaign to keep the road safe - including extra DWI enforcement through New Years Eve.
"A lot of people will start to consume alcohol. Then kind of lose track of how much they consume and then get behind the wheel," Christianson said. "That's when they're going to endanger themselves and other people in the roadway."
Officials said that the same rules apply to medications. If you don't know how a medication will affect your judgement or coordination - have someone else drive or wait until you get home before taking it.
