Hearing underway into conduct by Viroqua's Police Chief

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) – The hearing into charges against Viroqua Police Chief Richard Niedfeldt finishes for the day without a decision on whether to dismiss him from the force.
The city's Police Commission met Wednesday afternoon to hear testimony from several people including Niedfeldt, the current and former mayors, and the person who did the investigation into the chief's actions that led to today's hearing.
Viroqua Mayor Justin Running placed Chief Niedfeldt on leave in early November following the conclusion of a months-long outside investigation into the chief's actions that stretched back to the previous mayor's term in office. Mayor Running brought in former Grafton Police Chief Charles Wenten to conduct the investigation.
During his testimony before the commission, Mayor Running said he had no choice but to move forward with the charges once the investigation report was complete.
The investigation culminated with four charges brought against Niedfeldt that said he failed to report harassment against one of his officers, failed to complete a requested traffic study requested by city leaders, was untruthful in responding to a citizen's questions regarding a "thin blue line" symbol used on the department logo and misstated information about a former officer in a state database for police officers.
In his testimony, Wenten said regarding the harassment charge that an officer went to the chief upset about being given a nickname that was a gay male slur. Wenten said the chief didn't follow city and department policy to report it to a higher authority that would have led to an investigation into the harassment. When asked about what concerns he had with the chief not following policy, Wenten said, “It raises significant concerns. Sexual harassment or other unlawful harassment are significant allegations. It's also a policy. It's an approved policy, it's in play, it's in place. Failure to follow up and follow the policy sets a very bad standard for the rest of the department. As the chief of police, he sets the tone, he sets the standard.”
When he testified, Chief Niedfeldt told the commission that when he talked to the officer about the nickname, the officer was proud of it and talked about getting a tattoo with the word. Niedfeldt said at the time he didn't really know what the word was a slur. He testified that he never heard anyone call the officer by that nickname. He also said that the nickname was also used by his baseball coach when growing up so he didn't think anything about it.
Sgt. Robert Rasch also testified that at the time, the officer was happy about having a nickname. Rasch also said he wasn't aware at the time that the word was also a slur. On cross examination, he admitted though that he was not privy to any of the conversations regarding the nickname between the officer and the chief.
One of the charges was failing to complete a traffic study on allowing ATV routes in the city which Wenten testified to as disobeying a written order by his superiors. Niedfeldt countered that he wasn't able to provide data regarding traffic counts due to a broken machine that recorded the traffic data. Instead, he said he found another way by meeting with other city department leaders and local businesses to come up with what he thought was the information wanted by city administration.
Other testimony centered around the report's findings and Wenten's testimony that Niedfeldt misstated the number of public meetings around the issue of the “thin blue line” logo controversy on a decal on a squad car and on the department's patch. In response to a member of the public's question about the logo, Niedfeldt replied the issue was discussed at 11 meetings. Chief Niedfeldt testified on cross examination that he “did it in his head” regarding the number of meetings. When asked by the former mayor about those meetings, the chief wasn't able to provide the information. He went back and sent another email to the person clarifying the matter of the number of meetings. In his investigation, Wenten said he couldn't find any instances of a meeting where the matter was discussed. Chief Niedfeldt testified that he wasn't trying to mislead the person in any way.
The final charge dealt with putting inaccurate information into a Wisconsin Department of Justice database that tracks police officers. Early in the proceeding, Niedfeldt testified that he put information into the database that said a former officer was under investigation when the officer was not at the time but that the investigation began a few days later. Later he said, when asked by his attorney, that he didn't want to pass off a bad employee onto another department. He said that the officer hadn't completed a two-day suspension by the time he left the department. Niedfeldt said the person in charge of the DOJ database didn't give him clear information on how to best enter the information. Ultimately, Niedfeldt said he “erred on the side of caution” when he entered the data.
Following the conclusion of testimony, the commission recessed the hearing until December 7 at 3 p.m. At that time, they'll reconvene and go into closed session to deliberate the chief's fate. Before adjourning for the night, the commission requested an analysis from both sides on the four charges that will be used by the commission as they consider whether to fire Chief Niedfeldt.