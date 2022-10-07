Number of arrests on Oktoberfest weekend quadruples from 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department arrests 34 individuals during Oktoberfest weekend, up from eight in 2021.
According to information released on Friday from the City's Police Department, the arrests were made between Thursday, September 29, until Sunday, October 2.
In addition to arrests, police issued 158 citations/warnings to individuals across the city of La Crosse. Of those citations, 116 were alcohol related and 12 were for deposit refuse/public urination.
925 calls for service were made over the weekend, the same exact number of calls made in 2021. While the data is city-wide, the majority of these calls were made in the Downtown and Campus areas of La Crosse.
Only 17 calls for service were made from the North and South Fest Grounds locations.
A full breakdown of the report can be found on the La Crosse Police Department's Facebook page.