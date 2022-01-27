Onalaska Police Dept. says 'time is of the essence' in missing person cases

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)-- The area has seen several missing persons cases in the past few days.
The Onalaska Police Department, though not directly involved, talked about the process in missing person cases.
Investigator Chad Marcon says that there is no time restriction in reporting a missing person.
"There really isn't a timetable. If you believe that your loved one, your friend is missing, I would say time is of the essence. Contact your local police department and they can start looking into it."
Macron also says that people can help assist their local police departments in missing person cases by getting the word out as much as possible through social media platforms.
"As far as the Onalaska Police Department we use our Facebook. If those people share it, it just kinda snowballs in as many people we can get it out to. It's been a great asset to us just to get that word out," Marcon.
He added that even if the person is suspected of being a runaway, police still treat it as a missing persons case.