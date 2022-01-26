Tomah Police: Suspicious items turned out to be fireworks

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Police said it was fireworks and not dynamite found in the back of a vehicle parked near the Amtrak depot that caused them to bring in a bomb squad from Madison on Monday.
Police received a call that day that a person might have dynamite. Officers eventually found the suspect vehicle and saw suspicious items in the bed of the truck that led them to block off the area and call in the Dane County Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Team.
After several hours, the EOD team secured the items and removed them from the area.
On Wednesday, Assistant Tomah Police Chief Eric Pedersen posted an update on the department's Facebook page regarding the incident.
He provided a couple of photos of what the EOD team determined were aerial fireworks. In explaining the photos, Pedersen said in the post, "I am attaching a couple photos of the items so that our community understands why it wasn't obvious to us, or the experts, what they were and why we responded with such caution."
The photos show two large cardboard tubes with what appear to have fuses sticking out of them.
Pedersen said they're discussing the incident with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
He ended the post on a lighter note. "It would've been much easier if they were labeled with ACME and we were able to take a nefarious looking coyote into custody," followed by a winking emoji face.