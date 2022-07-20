3rd Congressional District candidate Deb McGrath carries on family legacy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Deb Baldus McGrath is one of four Democratic candidates running for the 3rd Congressional District seat. During a press conference, McGrath spoke about goals she has for Wisconsin and the country, including mending the economy, solving political polarization, and more.
Q: What is the number one issue you would like to address if you were to win the 3rd Congressional District seat?
A: The economy is what's on people's minds right now; as I travel through the district that is the overarching worry for people. When we look at the economy, it is our supply chain, it is about childcare, it is about being able to fund...even fund our public schools, it is about getting people to work. So we have to take immediate steps to...to make our economy better.
Q: What strategies do you have to foster bipartisanship?
A: So, the other issue that we're talking about right now is reproductive healthcare. When we talk about those one of those issues that is really bipartisan, and when we talk about the economy, this is the other thing. It's very economic; women's right...anybody's right to choose and having their own decision is absolutely going to be a bipartisan issue, I believe, should I be elected as the first female congressman. Working across the aisle on that issue is going to be...that the vast amount of Americans want this, and that it makes sense. I know that working across the aisle takes making sure that...and I pledge to work with...and I have worked [across the aisle]. That's how I've been successful, by working across the aisle in 25 years. I've gained a mission accomplishment, by working with people from all walks of life. My dad was congressman for this district, and he used to walk through the Republican cloakroom; and they were a little bit...he would surprise them in the beginning. That's what I intend to do. I am going to be no stranger to each side of the aisle.
McGrath's father, Alvin J. Baldus, served as Democratic Representative for the 3rd Congressional District from 1974-1981 (94th-96th Congresses).
Q: What sets you apart from the other Democratic candidates?
A: My experience, and my ability to stand up and speak boldly about things that we haven't been talking about. I have been working across the aisle to get things done. I have both the experience and the ability to work across the aisle to speak up for people, and we need that now in Congress. I will be a champion for our families, for our economy, and the strength of our nation. I will never stop fighting for the rights of these people in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, August 9.