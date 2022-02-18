Biden administration prioritizes environmental justice funding without mentioning race, hoping to fend off legal challenge

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Snow showers moving through in the afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibilities below a mile with any falling snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any roads that are wet from melting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&