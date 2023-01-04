Biden heads to Kentucky to tout bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell

Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog, Patchy Light Snow and Freezing Drizzle... Areas of fog will persist this morning with visibility reduced to under 1/2 mile at times, especially along ridgetops. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle will be possible while some light snow is also expected from southeast Minnesota through north-central Wisconsin. If traveling, exercise caution and slow down, as some untreated, cooler surfaces could be slick.