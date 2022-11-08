Billings retains 95th Assembly seat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democratic 95th Assembly District Representative Jill Billings has won another term in office.

On Tuesday, she defeated Republican challenger Chris Woodard by a 2-to-1 margin to win re-election.

Billings was first elected in a November 2011 special election, then re-elected in 2012.

She currently sits on the Committee on Children and Families and the Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention.

Woodard serves on the La Crosse City Council. He was elected in April 2021. He ran unopposed in the August primary.

Billings celebrated her victory at the Pettibone Resort Banquet Hall with other Democratic Candidates up for election and supporters.

"I'm grateful for all the people in the Coulee Region who put their faith in me again and voted for me and I'm excited to get going after the election," Billings said.

Billings said she has legislation on human trafficking and meeting with the Governor in regards to the budget. And looks forward to working down the aisle with colleagues on both side of the political spectrum.