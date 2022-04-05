Council, school board, county board races face Onalaska voters at Omni Center polling place

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Omni Center covered the First and Third districts in Onalaska for the Spring election.
The polls opened at 7am and will continue until 8pm.
With the recent redistricting in La Crosse and Onalaska, La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer reminds residents of a few key things to remember before hitting the polls.
"Keep in mind that you need to bring a photo ID." Dankmeyer continued, "You may have to check myvote.wi.gov. website to make sure where your polling location is. For several people that has changed that also will tell you if you are registered to vote."
Dankmeyer is hoping for big turn out especially with the County Board and School District races.
You can also register to vote today upon arrival at the Omni Center poll location. Information on what's needed to register at the polls is below.