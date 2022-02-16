Doyle says Evers' surplus plan is a "no brainer"

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for a special session.
The governor wants lawmakers to consider his plan to use the state's projected surplus money to provide $150 to each Wisconsin resident.
Democratic Representative Steve Doyle says returning money to taxpayers is "a no brainer."
Doyle says the state is sitting on almost $4 billion and lawmakers have no plan for that money right now. And if you're sitting on that money for a year or two he says, "I think you owe it to the taxpayers to give it back to them."
The governor has said that residents are suffering now so they should give it back now.
Republicans have said the plan is dead on arrival.