Elected officials talk PFAS funding in Campbell

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Campbell held a public hearing to address issues with the forever chemical known as PFAS Wednesday at the Olivet Lutheran Church. Local and federal officials were in attendance to talk about what possibilities come next for the town whose residents primarily use private wells as their water supply.
The main source of funding brought up was from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in 2021, as Wisconsin will get $17 million each year through 2026 to battle contaminates in water state wide.
Roz Schnick lives on French Island and feels time is of the essence.
“The main thing that I came away with is that we have to have a plan and we have to have a plan fast," Schnick said. "Most of us who are islanders want to keep our wells. Part of that is making sure our wells are safe. Have research to address that than to have our pipes replaced.”
Among the politicians in attendance, Congressman Ron Kind says that other options for local funding will be discussed.
“There can be some line items in a budget to address this specifically at a local level," Kind said. "It’s not an ideal way because those are just one-off measures. The large funding that’s available through the rescue plan that’s available out there is going to be a nice source. But the infrastructure bill we just passed is a ten year bill. That’s not going away immediately. There’s some time built in to address it.”
The Town of Campbell has received estimates on how much money it would take to utilize the City of La Crosse's water supply. That would cost around $26 million to install the system and another $5-7 million to hook up all the homes on French Island.