Governing after the election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Considering the margin of victory in some of the national, state and local races, a question about what happens after the election is a focus.
For example, Senator Ron Johnson won his seat by about a one percent margin.
Democrat Steve Doyle will keep his 94th District seat with 51 percent of the vote.
And John Siegel won the La Crosse County Sheriff's race by 175 votes.
Political analyst Tim Dale says one of the more interesting occurrences during elections is that voters become increasingly angry about divisive politics.
So, after an election, there's a reckoning in a way. Candidates who may have been divisive are now supposed to represent everyone, not only the people who voted for them.
Dale says, as you may imagine, different candidates handle the transition differently.
Some want to continue the anger and divisiveness, but dale says voters tire of that after awhile.
So, after two years of division, you want to watch carefully for the way in which representatives respond.
At some point, according to Dale, voters could become tired of the fighting and vote accordingly.