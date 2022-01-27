Kleefisch "disappointed" in Evers' surplus announcement

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) During a visit to Onalaska, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Rebecca Kleefisch said the state's surplus money should be spent in another way.
Governor Evers announced his plan to send $150 to each Wisconsin resident, support funding for schools and help child care costs.
Kleefisch says the money should go toward long term, transformational tax and education reform along with hiring more police.
During her comments, we also asked if elected, what her administration would do to deal with PFAS contamination on French Island. She told us, her team is already working on the issue.
Kleefisch also talked about the announcement from a fellow Republican about a run for governor.
Former Marine Kevin Nicholson has announced his candidacy for Wisconsin governor.
Nicholson ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate.
Kleefisch says, she's focused on defeating Governor Evers.