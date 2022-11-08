La Crosse County Clerk invites you to watch election audit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County clerk says there's a lot of scrutiny surrounding elections.
So, Ginny Dankmeyer says they've added security protocols to make them even more secure.
But, she says, they're running elections the same way they did 10 years ago.
And she adds, there's no reason elections should not be trusted today they same way they were then.
Dankmeyer says one way to learn more about how the process works is to engage in training provided by the County to become a poll observer or poll worker.
They will conduct an audit following every general election where you can watch the process.
And, if there's a recount, you're invited to watch how that's accomplished. That's one way you can see how the machines they use are accurate and how your vote is counted.