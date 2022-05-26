Minnesota DFL Candidate Dan Wilson announces run for Majority Leader Jeremy Miller's seat

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) candidate Dan Wilson announced his candidacy for Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller's seat in Senate District 26 on Thursday.
Wilson said his experience as a farmer in Winona County has allowed him to see what the people of Minnesota really need.
"We need to be able to invest money into our new farmers and into our existing farmers," Wilson said. "And fight to do as much to make sure we are not losing farms anymore."
Wilson said he is running to replace Sen. Miller because Miller failed to get Minnesota's budget surplus to those who really need it.
In a media release, Wilson said he is looking forward to the campaign.
"This is the chance for those of us who work and farm in southeast Minnesota to bring our concerns to St. Paul and work together to improve our lives and the lives of our children.”
Sen. Miller has announced he is seeking re-election.