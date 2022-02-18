National Archives acknowledges classified documents were found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left office

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&