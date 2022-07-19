Rebecca Cooke on run for WI 3rd Congressional District

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Rebecca Cooke is one of four democrats vying for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Cook spoke with News 19 about her campaign.
Q: What sets you apart from the other Democratic candidates?
A: "You know, I'm the only working class candidate that's running in the race. I grew up working class. I'm still working class. I'm still running a small business and a non-profit and a 19 county congressional campaign at the same time and I think voters are looking for someone that they can resonate with, that has stepped off the same sideline. I think they're looking less for career politicians or political elites to represent them and more everyday people. I have the endorsement of the most organized labor unions in the race which I'm also really proud of. I think they really understand that I'm going to fight for working families in Washington."
Q: What is your number one issue?
A: "You know, I think the number one issue changes with the way the world changes, right? You ask me a couple of months ago I would talk a lot about health care but right now it's all about the economy. I think that working families are hurting at their pocketbooks with inflation and the cost of everyday goods, both at the gas pump and at the grocery store. We need someone that's gonna take on corporations that are really price gouging consumers and that's what I intend to do and be a representative that really works for working families."
Q - Is there an issue which you believe may provide an opportunity for bi-partisanship legislation/action in the House of Representatives?
A - "I think that every piece of legislation has an opportunity for compromise and I think that's part of why Washington is broken. We need to start to come across the aisle together but some of the issues that come to mind you know...broadband expansion. There's a lot of communities in the 3rd seat that are very much you know, underserved. I also think from a health care perspective that expanding Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing. I know Republicans also want to see seniors age with dignity and working to expand coverage i think is something we could start to come together on.