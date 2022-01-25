 Skip to main content
Sen. Ron Johnson visits Kwik Trip Headquarters

  • Updated
  • 0

Senator Johnson Visits Kwik Trip Headquarters
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks at Kwik Trip Headquarters

LA CROSSE Wis.-- This week, Senator Ron Johnson travels throughout La Crosse and Chippewa counties visiting local businesses while on the campaign trail.

Senator Johnson made a stop at the Kwik Trip Headquarters in La Crosse Tuesday afternoon to discuss labor shortages, inflation, and COVID-19 vaccines and mandates.

He recently received backlash for a medical panel on the COVID pandemic and vaccine that he moderated for nearly five hours on Monday. A number of medical professionals from around the state condemn the information presented in the panel claiming that the science stated during the panel was untrue.

Senator Johnson defended his medical panel today during questioning at Kwik Trip Headquarters.

"The people I had on the panel are eminently qualified. Doctors that have had the courage and compassion to treat COVID patients. I think what the panel showed us yesterday is first of all our response to COVID could've been far more rational, could've been based on science, could've been far less divisive."

Senator Johnson also expressed his concern over the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia claiming that the Biden Administration's recent foreign policy actions are to blame.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that Vladimir Putin is moving and surrounding Ukraine and potentially may move on it. Under the Biden Administration following the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan."

