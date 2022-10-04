State Sen. Brad Pfaff stops in La Crosse to discuss special session

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Democratic 3rd district congressional candidate Brad Pfaff made a stop in La Crosse to give his opinion on the results of the special session held Tuesday morning.
Governor Tony Evers (D.) called a special session to come up with a way to give voters the opportunity to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban. However it only took the Republican-controlled legislature 15 seconds to gavel in and out of the session, effectively blocking Governor Evers move.
"I just shake my head and I ask why? We have a legislature right now that doesn't want to lead. We have a legislature right now that doesn't want to govern. We have a legislature that doesn't want to listen to the will of the people," Pfaff said.
This is the second time the legislature has blocked any attempt by the governor to overcome the state's abortion law dating back to before the civil war.
News 19 reached out to Loren Oldenburg, the Republican representing the 96th district for a comment, but did not hear back.