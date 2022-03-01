Ukraine important issue in president's State of the Union

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - President Biden has a lot of issues to consider during the State of the Union address.
Inflation, the high price of gas and heating your home for example.
Making his job more challenging, President Biden will address those issues with a 37 percent approval rating.
UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale says the address is significant, made more so by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"People are going to be listening, not only for domestic solutions, but also for where the United States stands with regard to the rest of the world in regard to standing against Russian oppression. . ."
Dale says the recent attack surprised a lot of people.
But today, the president has an important tool to help deal with that aggression.
Dale says today, there is a widespread belief that democracy is the best form of government.