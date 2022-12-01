Children's author visits local elementary school

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at Eagle Bluff Elementary talked with Francie Dekker, the author of Our World of Dumplings. It's a picture book about different kinds of dumplings that are made around the world.
She spoke with kindergarteners, as well as the first and second graders about some of the struggles she had writing the book as well as what she was influenced by.
"My family is Polish and growing up we made Perogies, which is our culture's dumplings. As I got older, I learned how almost every culture around the world has their variation of a dumpling," Dekker said. "I realized this would make a cool concept for a picture book to teach kids not only about dumplings from around the world but about how food is a really great uniter."
If you would like to pick up a copy of the book, it is available at Pearl Street books in La Crosse.