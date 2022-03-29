La Crosse School Board Race Interview: Katie Berkedal

(WXOW) - Daybreak is sitting down with the six candidates running in the La Crosse School Board Race ahead of the April 5th election.
Voters will choose three of the candidates to serve on the school board.
On Tuesday, Katie Berkedal sat down with WXOW to answer a few questions. Find her responses below:
School Resource Officers will play a smaller and smaller role in our schools, yet some students believe they should remain, even creating a petition to keep them in the hallways, what would you say to those students about the decision to reduce the SRO program?
"Well, I first want to thank those students for their advocacy work in schools. There's also been students who have been advocating against having SRO's in schools, and I think all of those students have concerns about safety. As a parent of two students in the school district of La Crosse, I can tell you that students will also have concerns about safety, and as a wife and family member of many teachers in the area, I can tell you that they also have concerns about safety and student behaviors in the classrooms. My question is, "Are police officers in schools the solution to those problems?" There's an advisory committee looking at the data around student resource officers and if they're actually providing a more safe atmosphere in the schools, and I'll be interested to see what results they come up with. I think the student resource officers in the school district of La Crosse are really well-liked by students. To me, it's just a question of are they making all students feel more safe and are they actually providing that safety. I also don't think that police officers should be responding to classroom situations where students are exhibiting behaviors that are not criminal offenses, so I kind of have split feelings about this issue and I look forward to hearing more from that advisory committee, and I applaud any student advocating for what they believe in."
We're already seeing a decrease in enrollment in the district, Do you think La Crosse's High School's should be combined? Why or why not?
"I think I'm the only graduate of a local high school running for school board right now, so I have to admit a bias here. I graduated from Central High School in 1999, so it's been hard for me to separate my own personal feelings from what's right for the community on this issue. I am able to do that though. I just have to admit a bias though. To me, the reason for combining the schools is primarily a financial reason which is understood it just makes it a little gut-wrenching for those in the area who are alumni of those high schools. If, after more community input is gathered and the community feels like this is the correct path forward to combine the high schools, I would have a vested interest in insuring some of my primary concerns combining the high schools are addressed. Those include I would want to make sure that if the high schools are combined that the class sizes remain small, I would want to ensure that students still have ample opportunities to participate in team sports, in plays, in all of those extracurricular activities that there's only room for so many people. Another concern that I have right now is bringing forth another big change, right on the heels of COVID, for students, especially students who are telling us that they have major issues and concerns about their mental health so the timing of this project would be really important to me, and I am absolutely open to learning more and looking to the experts in the area and relying on what the data of these surveys are telling us, so if you're listener who is concerned about this issue as well, be looking for those opportunities to provider your input, and we'll be listening."
What actions do you believe you can take as a board member to help get more teachers and substitutes into the district?
"From what I've heard, and I'm not on the school board yet, is that positions that used to garner hundreds of applications in the district are now only seeing dozens of applications for some positions for teaching in the district. I think this is likely the number one concern of the human resources department in the district, and I think the school board can be great partners in helping them to address some of the things that could be helpful solutions like making teachers feel more supported. From some of the substitution teachers that I know, one of their concerns about certain concerns in the district is a concern about safety, so how can we support teachers more to handle some of these disciplinary issues that they're incurring in classes to reduce that barrier for some substitutes that may fear going into some areas of the district. Again, this ties back to the safety. This is going to be an important issue going forward and I think at this point, without being on the board and learning some of the insider information yet, I don't have a lot to offer. Although, I would say that the state of Wisconsin, decades ago, promised to pay 2/3rds of every school district budget moving forward. They have never fulfilled that promise, and subsequently, we've been dealing with bigger bills every year and less local funding to pay those bills, and so I think an important role of the school board is advocacy at the state level as well."
