La Crosse teacher shares concerns over wages and support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The debate continues over the School District of La Crosse's priorities as teachers voice their concern.
Former President of the La Crosse Education Association and current Central Spanish Teacher John Havlicek spoke at Monday night's Board of Education meeting. He's calling on both the district and legislature for better pay and support for teachers.
Havlicek told News 19 that even with a 2% pay increase, teachers are "down 4.5% against inflation in just three years."
He said that it will be hard to attract new teachers with the rate of pay, the rate they lost teachers in the last school year and current hiring practices.
"How do you attract folks into this profession?" Havlicek said. "The only way to do it is to say, we're going to support you, we're going to listen to you and we're going to make it financially - at least stable and right now, we're not even stable."
La Crosse District Superintendent Aaron Engel spoke with News 19 about teachers concerns Tuesday saying that the district is doing all they can with budget and legislative limitations.
Dr. Engel added, "State legislature has underfunded education for a decade. And the last two years have provided no spendable money for schools. And so we're facing the same pressures that individuals are in terms of inflationary increases affecting our budgets."
Havlicek said its a matter of priorities.
"We've been bringing our case to the school board and in the end, the school board is the organization - the entity that approves, or not, the employee contracts," Havlicek said. "So we really feel like the administration and the school board need to listen to the folks that are the ones that make this district function."