Prairie View Elementary School earns national Blue Ribbon Award

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Students and staff celebrated receiving the 2022 U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Award Wednesday at Prairie View Elementary School.
The Blue Ribbon Award recognizes schools for either being a high achieving school for all students or closing academic gaps.
Prairie View Elementary celebrated being an exemplary achieving school with an assembly in the school's gym.
"Our staff and students were so excited today but I truly think the most important aspect of this is the work that goes into our students all year round," Prairie View Elementary Principal Nick Weber said. "The love, the support, the teaching and the learning on behalf of our staff and students - that's truly what needs to be recognized and I get to see that each and every day."
Those qualities are what first-grade teacher Brenda Witz said she loves about Prairie View.
"I love the team atmosphere. We are all here to work together, to service all of the students. We don't think of students just as ours like in our classroom," Witz said. "There's so much collaboration, we do everything we can to try and problem solve - troubles issues with students and make sure they succeed."
This is the first time Prairie View Elementary has been awarded this honor and they were one of eight schools do to so in the state.
District Administrator Kris Mueller said Prairie View Elementary has and always will strive for academic excellence.
"We are always looking to achieve excellence and our staff just keep learning what they need to learn to reach our students and meet their individual needs," Mueller said. "They'll keep doing that and they'll keep maintaining that excellence."