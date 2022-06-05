UW-La Crosse remains a popular choice for high school graduates

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) In the last three years, the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse has set two records for first year students.
In 2019, the University broke a record when 2,194 students enrolled.
Then two years later, another record when 2,207 students came to the University.
Chancellor Joe Gow says the school has a great team of people who recruit and then, work to retain students.
It appears that effort is resulting in more good news. Gow says, ". . . the numbers right now show that this class in the fall will be the biggest in the history of the University."
Each year, U.S. News and World Report ranks schools and the UW-La Crosse scores high marks.
You can learn more by visiting www.usnews.com/colleges.