80s band Night Ranger taking the stage at Ashley for the Arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Rock band Night Ranger is the latest artist announced in the lineup of acts appearing at this year's Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia this summer.
Best known for their song "Sister Christian", the band is set to perform on Saturday afternoon August 13 at 5 p.m.
Organizers announced earlier that Morgan Wade and Brooks and Dunn are performing at the three day event.
Additional headliners for the event in Memorial Park in Arcadia are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are currently on sale for the event which runs August 11-13.