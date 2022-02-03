Dave Guepfer steps down from role at La Crosse Center

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - It takes a unique set of skills to pull off events at the La Crosse Center.
For the past 22 years, Dave Guepfer went above and beyond to fulfill his role as Food and Beverage Manager of the La Crosse Center...doing everything from helping with security to directing trucks with dirt to dump for the Monster Truck show.
Long time friend and Director of the La Crosse Center, Art Fahey says Dave was great to work with and there is a lot that people don't know about him.
"He was a standup comic. that was one of the things he wanted to do before all that. so he wrapped all those kind of things...we've known him as a single guy, we've known him when he got engaged through the Oktoberfest and part of the Oktoberfest family. Maybe that's something people don't know about Dave that he was also an aspiring comic. If you're around him enough, it shows," said Fahey.
Guepfer had retirement on the mind for a few years but he spent six years helping brainstorm new ideas for the La Crosse Center's 42 million dollar renovation project and two more working through the construction process. He said he wasn't retiring until he saw the project through.
In his 22 years Dave has met everyone from Elvis impersonators to Elton John he still says the best part of his job is the people he works with every day.
"I think the people we work with and that goes from the staff, the team members and also the clients and all the meeting planners you meet and all the promoters that you meet. there's such fantastic people that are tied in to making all this happen. It will be the first time in 50 years that I'll have weekends off so it's gonna take a little time to get adjusted to that. I'm not sure how my wife is gonna handle that so we'll see," said Guepfer.
Dave also enjoyed the fact that no two days are the same when you're planning events year round. This weekend he is setting up for the State Pom and Cheer competition and then in a few weeks they will be hauling in dirt for the Monster Truck show.
Dave's last official day is February 17th.