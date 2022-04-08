G-E-T middle schoolers take the stage for the first musical production in the Performing Arts Center

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) -- G-E-T middle schoolers performed "The Stinky Cheese Man: And Other Fairly Stupid Tales" during a Friday matinée.
"It [the show] takes fairy tales that we know and mixes them all up," Musical Director Sam Ruud said. "It's singing, it's laughter, it's a great hour and 15 minutes of a show."
This is the first musical to be performed at the school district's new Performing Arts Center. The PAC opened nearly three years ago; but COVID-19 limited the use of the new building to band and choir practices and concerts.
"It opened in November of 2020, just at the start of the school year," PAC House Manager Brenda Gauchel said. "Where we were pretty much shut down from doing anything public because of COVID."
For students and staff, performing in a new state of the art building is a major upgrade from singing in a gym.
"You can just tell the students are so excited to be in this kind of space," Gauchel said.
"I couldn't even sleep," 8th Grader Nels Teske said. "I was just looking at the script they gave me practicing my lines."
Both Gauchel and Ruud said there is more to look forward to than just the 'Stinky Cheese Man'. They are planning to have more musicals, plays, concerts and even stand-up comedy shows at the center.
"This is what we built this facility for," Gauchel said. "We built it to house all our performing arts in our school district and to bring in performing arts for our community."
'The Stinky Cheese Man: And Other Fairly Stupid Tales' will perform Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
The vocal band 'Six Appeal' will also perform at the Performing Arts Center on May 7. Tickets are still available for that show.