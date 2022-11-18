Hometown Happenings (Nov. 18-20)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Friday
Holiday Craft Fair- Westby
Nov. 18: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. | Nov. 19: 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Head to the Westby Community Center for a Holiday Craft Show. Local vendors will have a range of goods from winter primitives, jewelry, Christmas Florals, handsewn decor, candles and more.
UW- La Crosse Choral Union Fall Concert- La Crosse
Nov. 18: 7:30 p.m.
Choral Union, UWL's community chorus conducted by Dr. Chris Hathaway, will present its Fall Concert at First Presbyterian Church. They will perform Esenvalds "Trinity Te Deum" and the Rutter "Requiem."
Tickets will be available at the door. Suggested donation is $10.
Mistletoe Market- West Salem
Nov. 18: 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. | Nov. 19: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
The Mistletoe Market, located at Maple Grove Venues, returns this year. Organizers ay the market will be their largest yet with over 40 different vendors. There will also be cocktails and food trucks available.
Free general admission on Saturday, VIP tickets required for Friday.
William Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure"- La Crosse
Nov. 18: 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 19: 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 20: 2:00 p.m.
The Viterbo University Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts Lyche Theatre. This Viterbo production features “beautiful costumes, fun pop music weaved throughout, as well as two original songs-one written by a Viterbo student in the cast and one written by the daughter of a Viterbo faculty member.”
Run time is approximately two hours, with one intermission.
Tickets are $25 for main floor and $22 for balcony seating, plus taxes and fees.
Saturday
Filmmaker Coffee Hour- Winona
Nov. 19: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Join Frozen River Film Festival Teaching Artists Alejandro Palacios (dir. The Latinx Photography Project - part of the 2022 FRFF) and Danielle Schwartz (WSU Professor, Film Studies) at the FRFF office for a discussion about filmmaking and film education.
This event is free for all; coffee and light snacks will be provided.
Holiday Open House- Galesville
Nov. 19: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The Old Main Cultural Center will hold a Holiday Open House for you to kick start your holiday shopping. Area makers will have wood working, jewelry, oils, Usbourne books, syrups, and more.
Writing Workshop- La Crescent
Nov. 19: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Pearl Street Books in partnership with the La Crescent Public Library will hold a free writing workshop "Using Your Characters' Emotional Arcs to Drive Plot." Maggie Ginsberg will lead the discussion at the La Crescent Community Building. Maggie is both a fiction writer and a nonfiction writer; a long-time award-winning freelance writer and a current senior editor at Madison Magazine.
Miss RemarkAble Pageant- La Crosse
Nov. 19: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Aptiv will hold it's annual Miss RemarkAble Pageant at the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse. Miss RemarkAble is a pageant for women with disabilities ages 13 and older. The Miss RemarkAble Pageant provides a platform for these women to build their confidence and self-esteem through educational workshops, one-on-one interviews, and an on-stage pageant. All proceeds are used to ensure that people with disabilities can achieve a more confident and connected experience in our community.
Tickets are $5 - $10 on their website.
UW-La Crosse Turkey Trot 5K- La Crosse
Nov. 19: 9:00 a.m.
UW-La Crosse will celebrate the 27th annual 5k Turkey Trot Fun Run & Walk. The event features much more than just a 5k race, including plenty of activities for kids. All funds benefit UW-La Crosse Rec Sports which provides different opportunities for students on campus.
5k Run/Walk: $35 with a t-shirt, $25 without a t-shirt
Junior Gobbler Dash or ½ mile: $15 with a t-shirt, $5 without a t-shirt
Stuff the Truck Toys for Tots Toy Drive- La Crosse
Nov. 19: 8 AM – 4 PM
JCI La Crosse Jaycees will host a Stuff The Truck Toy Drive at the La Crosse Center. The event is part of their months-long Toys for Tots Drive that sees participating businesses throughout the area hold bins for donations. You can drive right up to drop off new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations.
Holiday Craft Market- West Salem
Nov. 19: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Head to B's Place Event Venue's Holiday Craft Market at 102 Leonard St. N, West Salem. Vendors in the area have something special to kick off your Holiday shopping! The bar will be open for drinks while you shop.
Holiday Craft Show- Sparta
Nov. 19: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Sparta American Legion will host a holiday craft/vendor show. Anyone is welcome.
Sunday
Holiday Market at the Main on Main- La Crosse
Nov. 20: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Local businesses have partnered to host a Holiday Shopping Market at the Main Event Center. There will be about 20 local handmade vendors to shop from. The bar will be open to get a holiday drink while you browse.
Pasta Dinner and Silent Auction- La Crosse
Nov. 20: 3:00 p.m.
La Crosse Central High School's Grand Central Station Show Choir will have it's annual pasta dinner & silent auction. Show times are at 4 and 7 with dinner at 5. Dinner includes lasagna, breadstick, salad and dessert. There will be a limited amount of tickets at the door.
Tickets are $15 for dinner and the show or $8 for the show only.
Viterbo Choral Arts Fall Concert- La Crosse
Nov. 20: 3:00 p.m.
Join Dr. James Wilson and Viterbo Choral Arts for their debut concert at Cappella Performing Arts. The ensemble draws from the La Crosse area and beyond.
Admission is free.
