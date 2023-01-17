 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Could Bring Heavy Snowfall...

.A winter storm will move through the region later Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday bringing snowfall...possibly heavy for
some. The likelihood of 6 inches of snow or more has increased
locally and therefore a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Warmer
air could cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lesser
snow totals.

There will likely be changes to the storm track and snow amounts
as the storm nears. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and
Thursday if you are traveling.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'

  • 0
Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna has announced a new world tour.

 Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Get ready for four decades of Madonna's hits.

On Monday the superstar singer announced dates for "The Celebration Tour," which according to her site, "will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.

The tour announcement had been expected as Madonna recently scrubbed her verified Instagram account, portending big news coming.

She had a cheeky bit of fun with the announcement, using some of her famous friends in a video nodding to her 1991 documentary, "Truth or Dare."

In the video shared Monday, Madonna is seen playing a bit of NSFW Truth or Dare in a room with Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour to sing all her hits and the pair even end up singing a bit of Madonna's 1987 hit "La Isla Bonita" together.

"Wait, hold on, that's a lot of songs," Madonna says in the video. "You think people would come to that show?"

The world will find out as tickets go on sale Friday for the 35 city global tour which kicks off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and will include stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles.

European cities tour stops will include London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm before the tour wraps in Amsterdam next December.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you