Firefighters want the community to 'Keep the Wreath Green'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A collaboration of five local fire departments challenges the La Crosse area to Keep the Wreath Green.
For the past 12 years, La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, Campbell and La Crescent Fire Departments have teamed up to raise awareness for home fire safety in the winter months.
Displaying a wreath in each community, the light bulbs are all colored green to begin the month of December.
Whenever a structure fire occurs firefighters change a bulb to red to mark the incident as a visible tracker for the community.
Unfortunately, as the month of December draws to a close six red bulbs are lit on the La Crosse Fire Department wreath.
According to Community risk Educator Molly McCormick, typically six to eight red bulbs indicate a heavy home fire holiday season.
"We would like to just make people aware that we do statistically see more fires during the winter," McCormick said. "So, anything you can do to become more informed and keep our community safer, helps everybody."
Mccormick added that the three main causes of home fires are cooking, heating and electric. Which are the top three causes all year long.
In the winter, McCormick said there are a higher number of heating related fires which is why La Crosse firefighters highly recommend staying attentive when you use supplemental heating like space heaters and fireplaces.
While 2022's Keep the Wreath Green community challenge ends this December 31, firefighters hope community members stick with the challenge all year long, so we all have a safe and happy 2023.