Local organizations are working to make the area safer through the Sound the Alarm campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The American Red Cross and the La Crosse Fire Department partnered together in an event Saturday to educate the community about fire safety at River Crest Village.
The neighborhood campaign is a nationwide effort to help residents prepare emergency plans, which includes escape routes, while installing free smoke detectors.
Though both organizations do this year-round, Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist Molly McCormick said that it's important to hold events like this to reach people.
"We know that people need to get outside in two minutes or less," McCormick said. "And it's really about having this conversation with your family and making sure everybody knows what to do because when it goes off, that panic can kind of set in."
Community Risk Educator Pat Corran, of the the La Crosse Fire Department, agreed with the sentiment and said that most people don't think about or keep their smoke detectors up-to-date.
"One of the cool things about this program that we offer with the Red Cross is the alarms that we install are sealed lithium-ion units," Corran said. "Instead of putting the old nine volt batteries in them, they're a completely sealed unit that's good for ten years. We basically hang that alarm, the sensor itself and the battery are good for ten years."
He added that in La Crosse, most fires are caused in the kitchen but asked the public to close bedroom doors at night to slow the spread of a fire and smoke.
Additionally, stay cautious when barbequing or when using an extension cord outdoors.
To schedule an appointment to have up to three smoke alarms installed for free call 608-232-7468.