Sober Eyes holds 2nd Annual Summer BBQ

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Sober Eyes, a drug and alcohol addiction recovery service in Monroe County, held its 2nd Annual Recovery in the Park summer BBQ Saturday in Tomah's Winnebago park.
Organizers say this year's event is bigger than last year and couldn't be done without a lot of help from volunteers, donations and support from communities.
The event had a lot of food, a bounce house, and music plus Tomah's Fire and Ambulance service were there with vehicle displays.
The family friendly event is way for Sober Eyes to share with the community how they approach addiction recovery.
According to President and founder of Sober Eyes Devon Brenson, being sober is not something to be ashamed of.
"I was actually embarrassed that I was sober, as crazy as that sounds," Brenson explained. "I didn't want people to know. So when I was at work and people were talking about going out drinking after work, I would lie and say 'Yeah, I can't wait to get off work and go out and slam some beers'.
But Brenson overcame that embarrassment and along the way discovered how to reshape the approach to recovery.
"We were driving around after a meeting one night," Brenson said. "Me, Corey and Martine. And we were like 'Man, this is awesome!' And someone had said 'We're making sobriety cool.' It's like, Yep! That's our slogan. Sober Eyes: Making Sobriety Cool. And we decided at that point we needed to be loud and proud about being sober."
The summer BBQ is also a fun way for Sober Eyes to connect to the community.
"The opposite of addiction isn't sobriety, the opposite of addiction is community," Brenson said. "We put on recovery meetings, three of them a week. In Warrens, Tomah and Sparta. So building that community, bringing people together. We lift each other up, we build a community together to hold each other accountable."
A growing non-profit organization, Brenson credited its success by how members act like a family that looks out for each other with no judgement.
Future events for Sober Eyes include a canoe trip in August and other gatherings planned throughout the summer.
