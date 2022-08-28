Cleaning up the Mississippi during fishing tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the Bassmaster Elite tournament continues in La Crosse, event officials and local volunteers teamed up to clean areas such as boat ramps.
Around 15 bags of trash were filled by those of the UW-L fishing team. More help was expected but the early morning weather Sunday limited the participation.
Gene Gilliland of the Bass Angler Sportsman Society says the organization tries to instill cleanliness at all their events.
"The thing we're really looking towards is trying to spur on the idea that they can do one of these clean ups anytime. We want to use our clean up as something to spur them on to try to get them to get involved and make this a regular event. They can come and do this every so often and pick up around the local area."
Jordan LaRue serves as the president of UW-L's fishing team and says that they are heavily involved with these types of efforts.
"I feel like it's really good not only exposure, but it's nice to live in a clean community," LaRue said. "With a wonderful place like the Mississippi River in the background, it's wonderful to always see it clean so that everybody for years and years can come here and enjoy the same resource we have."
Weigh in for the final day of the competition is Monday at Logger Field starting at 3 p.m.