Div. 2 Cross Country: Both West Salem teams and Mauston boys advance to state

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW)- It was a sea of black and orange in Black River Falls on Saturday afternoon, as the West Salem boys' and girls' cross-country teams both finished 2nd in the Division 2 sectional to qualify for the WIAA state meet.
For the Panthers girls, Mia Olson finished 3rd overall to lead the way. Morgan Quackenbush was 7th.
Arcadia's Tegan Michalak and G-E-T's Adrianna Rotering both qualify for state as individuals.
On the boy's side, West Salem's top finisher was Tom Stenberg, who came in 11th.
Mauston's Eli Boppart took first overall to lead his team to the sectional title.