Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer two new support groups

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Franciscan Spirituality Center (FSC) in La Crosse is offering two different opportunities for people in need of grief-support.
The center is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions, or those with none. They won't turn anyone away based on financial need.
"This is a non-denominational space," said program and retreat coordinator Julie Connelly. "We are here for people seeking God, meaning, and wholeness, and so we welcome anyone to the Center for a variety of different programs."
One of the programs Connelly refers to is a five-week series 'Grief Circle.' This program is for individuals grieving the death of a loved one. It is a support group made up of others also expriencing many of the same issues.
"I would recommend this to anyone processing the loss of a loved one," said Connelly. "Whether it's a family member, friend, or anything, it doesn't need to be something that happened recently either."
The five-week series meets at the Franciscan Spiritual Center every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., starting on September 6. A $25 advanced registration fee is required. However, scholarships are available at www.FSCenter.org.
For those looking for a free alternative grief-support program the FSC is also offering a monthly in-person group called 'Listening Together.'
"If you want to come one month and not the next, or come every month, this is the program for you," said Connelly. "This will be another safe, welcoming space for those to process their grief with others who are going through similar situations."
This group meets on the second Monday of every month beginning on September 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at FSC. While they ask for advance registration, drop-ins are welcome.