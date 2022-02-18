 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Snow showers moving through in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Reduced visibilities below a mile with any falling
snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures quickly fall late this
afternoon and evening. This may lead to a flash freeze of any
roads that are wet from melting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Giant strawberry sets Guinness World Record

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world's heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.

At 289 grams (10 ounces), the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel's Volcani Institute where the strain was developed.

The strawberry was 18 centimeters (7 inches) long and 34 centimeters (13 inches) in circumference, according to the Guinness entry.

Ariel had been hoping he was onto a winner when they saw how big the fruit were growing on his family farm last year. He has been waiting for confirmation it was a record while keeping the giant strawberry in the freezer as proof.

"When we heard, it was an amazing feeling. I jumped in the car, laughed and sang," said Ariel, proudly displaying his certificate on a laptop. "We've been waiting for this for a long time."

Unusually cold weather in early 2021 slowed the strawberry's ripening process, allowing it to continue gaining weight, according to the record book's website.

The previous record was held by a Japanese farmer who discovered a 250-gram strawberry in his harvest in 2015.

