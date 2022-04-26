Holmen and Central girl's soccer team's finish with 1-1 tie in MVC matchup

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Holmen hosted Central on the pitch Tuesday evening, with both teams coming into the game undefeated in conference play.
The Vikings got out to an early 1-0 lead, scoring a goal in the first few minutes of action.
But the Riverhawks Kate Heiderscheit put in the equalizer around the 45 minute mark.
Neither squad could find the net again after that, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Both Central and Sparta will take place in a high school soccer invite this weekend at UW-La Crosse.