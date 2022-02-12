Jailhouse Saloon hosts Abate Chili Cook-Off

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Jailhouse Saloon played host to the Abate Chili Cook-Off to promote awareness of motorcycle safety.
Cooks from around the area pulled out their best chili recipes to compete for a $300 first prize.
The contest is a fundraiser for ABATE of Wisconsin to promote motorcycle safety and awareness.
Some of the money raised will be invested in the ABATEF Safe Rider Program which teaches new riders proper riding technique and safety tips while on the road.
Elected officials also attended the event to show their support for the importance of sharing the road.
"This is an example how we can come together as a community. And can share and have fun," Wisconsin State Senator Brad Pfaff said. "We can talk about things that are important to all of us. And that is making sure that we can keep our roads safe."
ABATE of Wisconsin's next stop will be in Madison to talk with legislators about safety laws.