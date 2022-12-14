Keeping It in the Family: Steien Nearing Dad’s Scoring Record

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW)- There aren't too many high school hoopers who can fill up the stat sheet quite like Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien.
She ended up with the 3rd-best scoring average in the state last season, and it's been more of the same this year.
"Here's a girl that can absolutely score, number one. She can get any shot she wants, she can get to the basket, she's strong," said Wildcats head coach Jesse Lien.
That scoring prowess has Lindsay on the verge of a major milestone. She already owns the Lady Wildcats record for career points, and now she's chasing down a familiar face to become the school's all-time leading scorer.
"It's kind of a fun fact that a lot of people don't know. That her dad is the one that holds the overall school record. So, it'll be an interesting night when that gets broken, and she goes home."
Lindsay's dad, Eric, starred at Blair-Taylor more than three decades ago. She considers him one of her basketball mentors. A few more big games, though, and the student will have officially surpassed the teacher.
"Sometimes he makes jokes about it, I guess, but if it happens, it happens," said Lindsay. "He just wants me to come out here and play and just do my best every single time. I'm just grateful that he's able to help me along the way, along with all my other coaches."
Even though it's her specialty, piling up points isn't Lindsay's focus this season. Priority number one for her is helping the Lady Wildcats, currently the top-ranked team in the state in Division 5, continue to win games.
"It's exciting, and I think it's a cool accomplishment. But I don't think I would've got anywhere without everybody else that's helped me. So, I don't think it's just one person... I think it's the whole team."