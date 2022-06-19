La Crosse woman secures gold medal in Special Olympics

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse woman brings home the gold medal for Wisconsin.
Heather Hansen competed in bocce ball in the 2022 Special Olympic games in Orlando, Florida held June 5 - 12, 2022.
Heather brought home a gold medal in team bocce ball division. She also brought home a gold in doubles and a silver in singles. 39 other Wisconsin participants brought home medals.
Heather says she loves the game. "It's easy to play and it's easy to make the points. It was really fun. I really enjoyed it. Our last game was intense so i have to play single, double and team so we had to play all week," said Heather.
Wisconsin athletes took home 14 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals.