Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Luther hosts West Salem in Coulee match-up

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Luther fell to West Salem in Thursday night's Coulee match-up.

Late in the first half, Luther attempted to keep their lead with a lay-up from Kodi Miller, who had 23 points for the night. 

The Panthers tied the game at 44, with a three-pointer from Brett McConkey at half-time. 

Both teams battled through the second half, trying to take the lead. 

Panther's Carson Koepnick, who had 30 points in the game, turned the game around for West Salem with a lay-up. 

West Salem won 85-79 over Luther. 

