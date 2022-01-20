Luther hosts West Salem in Coulee match-up

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Luther fell to West Salem in Thursday night's Coulee match-up.
Late in the first half, Luther attempted to keep their lead with a lay-up from Kodi Miller, who had 23 points for the night.
The Panthers tied the game at 44, with a three-pointer from Brett McConkey at half-time.
Both teams battled through the second half, trying to take the lead.
Panther's Carson Koepnick, who had 30 points in the game, turned the game around for West Salem with a lay-up.
West Salem won 85-79 over Luther.