Native American musician Bill Miller hosts workshop during Artspire

  • Updated
  • 0
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- During the last day of Artspire, Bill Miller hosted a Native American Flute Workshop at the Pump House.

During the free workshop, attendees learned the differences in a variety of flutes with the opportunity to hear the differences.   

The three-time Grammy winner spoke with the audience about his journey learning to play the flute in the 70's. 

"My whole learning experience has come from nature and life," Miller said. 

He told his story about learning to hear the wind in the trees or even his own heartbeat with elders in northern Wisconsin. 

Miller said playing the flute isn't about being better than another or playing a certain way; it's about peace. 

"What I'm working on, is to get players not only to be about music - learning it - but finding peace within themselves," Miller said. "Not as a hobby but maybe it is for some people, but a part of your life to bring you peace."

Miller taught by example at the workshop, even bringing an audience member up front to teach and play with. 

