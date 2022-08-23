Onalaska boy's soccer opens season with 3-1 win over Chippewa Falls

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska boy's soccer got out on the right foot in their quest to repeat as MVC conference champs, winning 3-1 on their home turf over Chippewa Falls.
Griffin Schultz played a part in all three scores, finishing the night with two goals and an assist. Schultz slotted one in around the 6-minute mark to give Onalaska an early lead, and then put another in late to keep the game out of the Cardinals reach.
Max Wurster had a nice game for the Hilltoppers as well, with one goal and one assist.
Next up for Onalaska is an away game, at Central, on August 30th.