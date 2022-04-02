Sparks fly at the Regional Robotics Competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area teens geared up for the FIRST Seven Rivers Regional Robotics Competition at the La Crosse Center Saturday morning.
The contest featured high school robotics teams from the Coulee Region as well as teams from neighboring states.
The challenge at Saturdays tournament, a game in which two teams compete to score the most by delivering cargo to a centralized basket.
Teams consisted of alliances, which is a combination of three robots from different groups working together to outscore the opposing alliance.
The high schoolers had roughly had 8 weeks to build their robotics for the competition.
The Aquinas robotics team competed this morning, primarily focusing on defensive tactics.
One team member stated that it is important to play your best in hopes to get chosen for an alliance in the elimination round.
"You're really trying to impress," Blugold Jack Lawton said. "Because we're not a top caliber team so we're tying to impress them to get picked."
Teams that get picked go to the elimination round for a chance to compete for the national tournament in Houston, Texas.
FIRST Senior Mentor, Emma Schuff, stated that many of these kids bring a level of expertise to this competition and she's always impressed of the hard work the kids deliver.
"These kids have worked extraordinarily hard to be here." Schuff explained, "The last time we had an in-person event was 2019, so everyone is just so excited to be here."
Unfortunately, the Aquinas team was not selected for the elimination round but felt very good about their defensive performance that morning.